Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau and his party have not heard from Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) after not being invited to the latest round of budget talks.

Rousseau told Het Laatste Nieuws and VRT on Friday that he and his vice-Prime Minister in the federal government, Frank Vandenbroucke, have not had contact with De Wever after negotiations on the 2027 budget collapsed last Sunday.

"If the Prime Minister still wants a government, he will have to invite us," said Rousseau. "Everyone knows that we want to continue negotiations. We hope that an agreement will be reached. We did not agree with what was on the table, because we felt it was too unfair."

While Rousseau has not been in contact with De Wever, he shared he has been in touch with N-VA leader Valerie Van Peel.

Related News

As the negotiations collapsed on Sunday, several parties pointed to Vooruit and Vandenbroucke as the ones holding out. Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) called Vooruit's actions "detrimental" and accused the party of leaking to the press.

On Monday evening, Vandenbroucke was highly critical of his coalition partners, MR (Francophone liberals) and Les Engagés (Francophone centrists) on the political talk show Terzake, calling the president of the former "a stuffy, Belgicistic French-speaking man who refuses to speak Dutch" and accusing the latter of betraying Francophone teachers.

Also on Terzake, political scientist Carl Devos said that while the majority of Vooruit's party members support Vandenbroucke, some have been critical of his comments on Monday.