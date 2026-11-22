As more people turn to chatbots for emotional support, companionship and even romance, a new documentary airing on Belgian television explores the increasingly blurred boundaries between technology and human intimacy.

Artificial intelligence is no longer simply a tool for answering questions, writing emails or completing everyday tasks. For some users, it has become a confidant, a companion and, in certain cases, even a romantic partner.

This growing phenomenon is at the heart of My AI Relationship, a documentary airing on Pickx+ on Tuesday 24 November at 20:00. The documentary follows people developing emotional connections with artificial intelligence, including virtual companions and robots.

The documentary will be followed by a discussion featuring four experts examining the psychological, social and ethical implications of these relationships. Among them is Belgian digital consultant Xavier Degraux, who believes the documentary reveals something troubling about modern society.

“The underlying theme of the documentary, even if it doesn’t explicitly say so, is extremely sad. It reflects a society where loneliness and isolation have become real problems,” he told The Brussels Times.

Why are people falling in love with AI?

For Degraux, the growing emotional attachment to artificial intelligence is hardly surprising. He argues that the technology’s design makes it particularly appealing to people seeking companionship.

“These tools are designed to flatter us. They tend to agree with us, creating relationships without friction,” he explained.

Unlike human relationships, which inevitably involve disagreements, compromises and emotional challenges, conversations with AI can offer a seemingly effortless alternative.

“It’s obviously easier to have a virtual relationship without friction than to deal with the realities of relationships with friends or other people,” he said.

The absence of social judgement can also encourage users to open up more quickly than they would with another person. “When you’re behind your computer, there isn’t the same social pressure that might otherwise hold you back. So the relationship develops much faster.”

According to Degraux, these interactions can become a refuge from an increasingly uncertain world, particularly for people experiencing loneliness or struggling to maintain meaningful social connections.

However, he warns that the comfort provided by AI companions can also create new forms of vulnerability.

From emotional support to dependency

One of the most striking examples featured in the documentary involves a woman who develops such a strong attachment to her virtual companion that she decides to marry him.

For Degraux, such cases raise important questions about the boundaries between emotional support and dependency. “The risks really depend on the individual situation, but there is a genuine risk of dependency,” he warned.

He is particularly concerned about what happens when users become emotionally attached to platforms operated by private technology companies. Once a person develops a strong emotional dependency on an AI companion, Degraux believes they could become more vulnerable to commercial manipulation.

“There’s obviously a risk of manipulation once you’re addicted to something,” he said.

The commercialisation of emotional relationships is also among the concerns raised by psychologist Maurice Johnson, another expert taking part in the programme.

“There is a market for emotional relationships behind all this, and it is attracting considerable interest,” Johnson explained during the show. “These are needs that are not necessarily being met for a large proportion of the population.”

‘We urgently need to regulate AI’

Beyond the emotional implications, Degraux believes the rapid development of artificial intelligence raises broader questions about the kind of society people want to live in.

“The question is whether there is an urgent need to regulate its development. And my position is that it is more than urgent,” he explains.

The consultant, who previously worked as an economic and financial journalist, points to several areas of concern, including the impact of AI on employment, the environmental costs of data centres and the growing influence of major technology companies.

He argues that governments have failed to keep pace with technological developments, particularly when it comes to regulating the electricity and water consumption required to operate AI systems.

“There are many good things about AI, but there are also many risks,” he said, arguing that its computing power should be prioritised for essential applications such as healthcare and tackling climate change.

For Degraux, the solution is not to reject artificial intelligence but to ensure that its development is subject to greater public scrutiny. “Citizens need to have a say, but to do that, they need to understand how it works, what the risks are and what the opportunities are,” he explained.

“We then need to collectively decide what kind of society we want to move towards. Because right now, the technology is being commercialised so rapidly that a particular vision of society is being imposed on us.”

The documentary My AI Relationship will air on Tuesday 24 November at 20:00 on Pickx+, followed by a discussion on .doc featuring Xavier Degraux and three other specialists.

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