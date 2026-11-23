Services across the country are disrupted today, Monday 23 November, as Belgium’s major trade unions are taking to the streets to protest the federal government’s austerity measures for the eleventh time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Thousands of people are expected to join the national demonstration in Brussels to denounce the social budget cuts of the federal government, led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA), announced the ACV-CSC, FGTB-ABVV, and SYNOVA unions.

The demonstration is the latest in an ongoing series of strikes denouncing socio-economic reforms by the federal government which have impacted, among other things, pensions, salaries, and working conditions.

Protestors will gather from 10:00 at Brussels-North station, where several speeches will be held. Around 11:00, the demonstrators will march through the capital towards Brussels-Midi station, via Boulevard du Jardin Botanique and the inner ring road (R20).

As a result, traffic will be disrupted on Monday from 09:00 to 15:00 as these roads, the Reyers and Cinquantenaire tunnels and the inner ring road (R20) will be closed, according to the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone.

As with previous strikes, this will disrupt traffic and public transport across Brussels and the rest of the country.

Which services are disrupted?

Air traffic across Belgium will be disrupted all day on Monday as a group of Skeyes air traffic controllers will take part in the national strike.

As a result, air traffic will be at a standstill between 07:00 and 21:00 and all departing and arriving flights at Brussels Airport in Zaventem and Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) will be cancelled during this period.

Charleroi Airport said that flights before 07:00 and after 21:00 are also being cancelled due to the disruption, and advised passengers not to come to the airport. The airlines will inform them directly of their flight cancellations and the available alternatives via email, text message or the app.

Skeyes stressed that the necessary minimum service levels for emergencies and other safety-critical flights will remain guaranteed.

Airports, airlines and other affected parties have been informed about the operational consequences; travellers are advised to contact their airline for further information.

Due to Skeyes’s “extremely late” announcement of the airspace closure, the airport, airlines and operational partners said that it was “exceptionally difficult” to prepare adequately “and minimise the impact on passengers.”

Train traffic in Belgium will not be affected by the demonstration as no strike notice was submitted to the country’s railway operator SNCB-NMBS, spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman told The Brussels Times.

However, he said that trains to and from Brussels may be busy, as may the areas around the Brussels-North and Brussels-Midi stations.

Brussels public transport

Within Brussels, public transport operator STIB-MIVB has warned of “major disruption” to its bus, tram and metro networks as a result of the demonstrations, as some staff are taking part in the industrial action and the march passes along the routes of certain lines.

Metro lines 1 and 5 are the only ones being operated. For trams, lines 4, 7 (between Heysel/Heizel and Docks Bruxsel, and between Léopold III/Leopold III and Vanderkindere), 8, 10, 82, 92 are running.

Only bus lines 14, 29, 36, 54, 56, 58, 59, 71, 73, 87 (extended from Simonis to Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers), 95 are running.

The operated lines will run at a lower frequency than usual. STIB-MIVB advises passengers to make alternative travel arrangements if possible.

The operator will keep its passengers informed in real time about the situation on the network via STIB’s website, social media channels and mobile app, as well as on the waiting time displays at stops and in stations.

Similarly, Flemish transport operator De Lijn, which operates in Brussels and Flanders, announced that its tram and bus services will be “severely disrupted,” with four in ten lines not running on Monday.

Passengers are advised to consult De Lijn’s online route planner via the website or app ahead of their trip. Services that are not running are not displayed.

Additional disruptions are expected for transport services operated by the Walloon transport operator LeTEC. Passengers are advised to consult the operator's latest timetables via its website or app.

Information on the adapted LeTEC services can be found on the operator’s website per province, and will be updated throughout the day.

Additionally, rubbish bag collections are expected to be disrupted from Monday in many municipalities in Brussels, the waste management company Bruxelles Propreté confirmed on Thursday.

Despite the risk of disruption, residents and business owners in the municipalities where collections take place on Monday are urged to still put out their bags as usual.

If the bags are not collected, residents and business owners are asked to leave them outside, as catch-up collections – subject to the availability of staff – will be organised from Tuesday 24 November. Priority will be given to white and orange bags. ​

Other services, such as waste collection from bins at businesses or from residents of blocks of flats, Recypark facilities, the Agency’s call centre, Proxy Chimik collection rounds, and bulky waste collections from homes, are also likely to be affected by Monday’s disruptions.

Related News