An explosive device was detonated outside a house in Landbouwstraat in Niel on Saturday morning, damaging the front of the property and a parked car, but causing no injuries.

The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office confirmed the incident. It is the second attack in the street this week.

The explosion happened at about 5:30. Local residents heard a loud bang and alerted the police.

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Forensic investigators examined the scene for evidence, while the bomb disposal service DOVO was also called in. Detectives are reviewing camera footage from the surrounding area.

The latest attack follows another incident in Landbouwstraat on the night from Monday to Tuesday, when a firebomb exploded underneath a parked car.

At the end of August, the same house targeted on Saturday was also attacked with a firebomb.

The public prosecutor’s office said investigators are examining a possible link with the earlier incidents. The motive for the attack remains unclear.