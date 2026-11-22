Sunday will be mostly sunny after a cold start with local fog and icy patches, with daytime temperatures reaching 2°C to 5°C in the Ardennes and 5°C to 7°C elsewhere, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

High cloud will affect the northern half of the country during the day, while thicker cloud may persist in the south.

On Sunday evening and overnight, the high cloud is expected to gradually move away towards France. Low cloud will then spread in from the north, often accompanied by mist, with fog developing in some places.

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Night-time temperatures will fall to between -3°C and 1°C.

Monday will remain dry, beginning with local morning gloom and temperatures around or below freezing. As the day goes on, sunshine will spread from the north to most areas.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will range from 0°C to 5°C.

Tuesday will start cold, with frost across the country. It will be sunny during the day, but still quite cold, with highs of 1°C to 5°C.

From Wednesday to Friday, the cold weather will continue, with frost at night in many areas and daytime temperatures only a few degrees above freezing.

Cloud cover is also expected to increase later in the week.