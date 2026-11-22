Characters from the popular Ketnet programme #LikeMe will feature on the packaging of bandages sold in the 2027 annual fundraising campaign of Red Cross Flanders.

The aid organisation and Fabric Magic, the production company behind #LikeMe, announced the partnership on Sunday. The bandages will go on sale from 15 April 2027 through Red Cross volunteers, selected local shops and the website koopdepleister.be.

For the fourth edition of the campaign, #LikeMe will become the new theme on the wrapper around the bandages. Red Cross Flanders said the new design shows the programme’s characters helping one another in a beach setting.

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According to the organisation, the theme ties in with the series’ focus on friendship and being there for each other.

A bandage pack featuring the #LikeMe characters will cost €10. The proceeds are the main source of income for more than 200 local Red Cross branches in Flanders.

Red Cross Flanders spokesperson Jan Poté said the sales help fund first aid courses for residents, resuscitation manikins for training and equipment for first aid posts at events. “By buying a bandage, you support emergency assistance in your own neighbourhood,” he said.

In 2026, the campaign featured Studio 100 characters on the bandages. Flemish buyers purchased 414,000 bandages that year, raising €4.14 million.

More than 13,000 volunteers took to the streets in April 2026 to sell the bandages.