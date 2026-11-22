After more than 40 hours of deadlocked negotiations at the UN climate summit in Antalya, Belgian Climate Minister Jean-Luc Crucke left the talks on Sunday morning, calling the latest draft final text “unacceptable.”

Crucke’s office confirmed his departure after delegates continued negotiating through the night without reaching an agreement on the summit’s closing declaration.

According to the minister, the text presented overnight was rejected by the European Union in its current form.

“This is not simply a text that lacks ambition; it is a step backwards,” he said. “It turns its back on science, stays silent on the main cause of global warming and risks locking us into dependence on fossil fuels for the long term.”

The talks appear to have reached a stalemate, with oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia resisting any explicit reference to fossil fuels in the summit’s final declaration, to the frustration of European negotiators.

“But one thing is clear: we will not accept a historic step backwards that benefits only a few,” Crucke said. “Political courage today also means daring to say no.”

The minister said neither economic and energy sovereignty nor the planet was for sale.

European negotiators and part of the Belgian delegation will remain in Antalya to continue work on the final text.

“We remain ready in case an alternative text is put forward,” Crucke said.

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