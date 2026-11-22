Flemish Climate Minister Melissa Depraetere has backed the decision by federal minister Jean-Luc Crucke and the European Union to reject the final text of the UN climate conference in Antalya, saying a document that does not even mention fossil fuels marks a step backwards.

Depraetere, of Vooruit, said on Sunday that the absence of any reference to fossil fuels in the draft conclusion was unacceptable.

Federal Climate Minister Jean-Luc Crucke left the meeting in Turkey before it ended, while the European Union, represented by current chair Ireland, formally rejected the final text.

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Oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia opposed any explicit mention of fossil fuels in the summit declaration, frustrating European negotiators.

Depraetere said it was right for the EU not to give in to pressure from oil-producing nations and to keep pushing for an ambitious climate policy.

She also stressed the importance of electrification as part of a sustainable climate strategy.

According to Depraetere, people who switch to electricity are less exposed to rising gas and oil prices driven by war, while the move is also better for the climate.