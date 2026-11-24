The trade unions ACV Transcom and VSOA have issued a new strike notice covering all staff groups at air traffic control company Skeyes: industrial action may take place between 9 December and 9 January, but they aim to avoid the Christmas holidays.

The unions said that the notice has been issued due to “ongoing social discontent within the company.”

This relates, for example, to the way in which social dialogue is conducted, as well as to the organisation of work (timetables) and end-of-career issues. Some of these issues have reportedly been dragging on for years.

The air traffic controllers, for their part, emphasise that the dispute is “about rest and safety, not about pay.”

They added that an air traffic controller “who is not sufficiently rested poses a safety risk to air traffic over Belgium.”

As is well known, air traffic controllers are well paid: their starting salary is around €5,000 net; after 25 years’ service, this rises to €6,500 net, plus €1,000-€2,000 in performance-related bonuses.

At the same time, however, Belgian air traffic controllers are said to have poorer working conditions than many of their European colleagues.

Lennert Mervilde of VSOA confirms that a strike could take place from 9 December, but hopes above all “that it will not come to that.”

Minimum service

For its part, Skeyes’ management has reacted with surprise and indignation to the new strike notice.

On Monday, strikes already took place as part of the national day of action, resulting in almost a full day without air traffic over Belgium. “Passengers and airlines are once again the victims,” said spokesperson Kurt Verwilligen.

In September, air traffic controllers in Charleroi also went on strike over a dispute concerning night-shift allowances. This was followed by social mediation, which resulted in an agreement endorsed by all three trade unions.

However, during a joint committee meeting earlier this month, only ACOD signed the agreement. Now, the other two unions (ACV and VSOA) have submitted the strike notice.

“We are wondering what an agreement is even worth anymore,” said Verwilligen.

Federal Minister for Mobility Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés) indicated last weekend that he has a draft bill ready which provides for a minimum service level for air traffic control.

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