In the eight years since the Operation Zero scandal around bribery, match-fixing, and money laundering in Belgian professional football, the tax authorities claimed €140 million in taxes and fines, but have collected only €42 million so far.

The €140 million claimed includes unpaid income tax, VAT and €58 million in fines.The ministers of Finance, Economy and Justice gave the figures to MP Steven Matheï (CD&V). Since 2018, the Special Tax Inspectorate has opened several dozen cases in the wake of the scandal, and according to Matheï, 47 cases are still ongoing.

Matheï is calling for a targeted effort to recover the outstanding sums. In his view, the state must now focus not only on identifying irregularities but also on ensuring the money is actually collected.

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The data also show that government oversight of clubs has effectively ceased since 2023. The Federal Public Service Economy carried out three inspections at professional clubs in 2021, eight in 2022, and one in 2023. However, not one was carried out in 2024 or 2025.

Oversight now relies mainly on the external audit organised by the Pro League itself. At the same time, reports of suspicious transactions from the Belgian Football Association have all but disappeared, Matheï said.

Operation Zero, also known as Operation Clean Hands, was launched in 2017, investigating bribery, match-fixing, and money laundering in Belgian professional football.

It centred around two player agents, Mogi Bayat and Dejan Veljković, who had set up various schemes to keep commission off their books.

During the investigation, authorities discovered indications of match-fixing in KV Mechelen games, with the club later being formally convicted by the Belgian Pro League.

A total of 23 people were charged during the investigation, including player agents, referees, club executives and board members, journalists, players, and managers.