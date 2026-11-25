Arnaud Feist is leaving his post as chief executive of Brussels Airport after 16 years, reportedly following a dispute with the Flemish government, the airport’s largest shareholder since last year.

His departure was discussed on Tuesday evening during a board meeting of Brussels Airport Company, De Tijd reported on Wednesday. According to the newspaper, Feist initially threatened to resign on Friday. Tuesday’s meeting reportedly focused mainly on a settlement setting out the legal terms of his departure.

Related News

The reported tensions appear to centre on the airport’s day-to-day management. Since the Flemish government took a stake in the company, pressure over Brussels Airport’s dividend policy has increased, De Tijd said.

The airport has also become more exposed to political and linguistic tensions since the N-VA came to power, according to the newspaper. Feist, a French-speaking executive, has led Brussels Airport for the past 16 years.

Feist, Brussels Airport chairman Lorin Parys, a Brussels Airport spokesperson and the office of Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele all declined to comment when approached by De Tijd.