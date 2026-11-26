The body of a person has been found in a flat in Merksem, north of Antwerp, after an explosion, local police said.

Local police confirmed the blast caused extensive damage to the affected flat, and the victim’s identity has not yet been established.

The explosion blew out a window and part of the building’s façade. A fire broke out, but has since been brought under control. Apart from water infiltration caused by the firefighting operation, damage to the other flats in the building appears to be limited.

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Three elderly residents were taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation, though none of them are in a life-threatening condition.

Ten other residents were evacuated during the emergency response and are being housed temporarily at a social enterprise across the street.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.