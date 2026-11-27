Inflation in Belgium fell to 5.09% in November, down from 5.26% the month before, the Belgian statistics agency Statbel reported on Friday.

Inflation has risen sharply this year, driven by the war in the Middle East and the resulting high energy prices. Energy inflation came in at 33.69% year on year in November, compared with 33.22% in October. October saw the highest inflation in Belgium since April 2023.

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The biggest price increases in November were for natural gas, electricity, heating oil, household appliances, clothing and data-processing equipment. Motor fuels and holiday villages and campsites, by contrast, pushed the index down.

Compared with a year ago, natural gas is now 65.6% more expensive and heating oil 38.1%. Electricity is 25.6% more expensive. Motor fuels were 22% more expensive than in November last year, but fell 7.5% from the previous month. The price of natural gas rose by 7.7% compared with the previous month, while electricity prices rose by 3%.