Long-term sick people in Belgium returned to work on a part-time basis more often in Flanders than in Wallonia and Brussels last year, according to media reports citing official figures.

By the end of 2025, 105,770 people on long-term sick leave had been authorised to resume work partially, according to the “Back to Work” barometer of the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (RIZIV/INAMI), De Tijd and L’Echo reported on Saturday.

The figures cover employees and self-employed people who, after more than a year away from work, felt sufficiently recovered to take a step back into the workplace.

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They can ask their health insurance fund for permission to return under adapted conditions, such as a modified timetable or adjusted duties.

Just over 18% of people receiving invalidity benefits had permission for this kind of gradual return to work at the end of last year.

However, the national figure masks marked regional differences.

Flanders recorded the strongest results, with 21.5% of long-term sick people back at work in some capacity by the end of 2025.

In Wallonia, the figure was 16.1%, or almost one in six.

The gap with Brussels was even wider, with only 12.5% — about one in eight — returning to work at least part-time.

The reasons for the disparity have not yet been studied in detail.

Experts suspect the labour market is a key factor, as it is much tighter in Flanders than in Wallonia and Brussels.