Motorists on Antwerp’s ring road face disruption this weekend as a new section of the temporary Bypass motorway opens during the Oosterweel works.

The Bypass is designed to take over traffic from the Merksem viaduct while the major infrastructure project is under way. As part of the switch, the connections from the E19 and the A12 coming from the Netherlands towards the ring road in the direction of Ghent and Brussels will be closed in turn, while fewer lanes will be available near the AFAS Dome.

From 23:00 on Saturday until 6:00 on Sunday, the connection from the E19 from the Netherlands to the ring road towards Ghent and Brussels will be closed. Traffic will be diverted via the Ekeren junction.

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At the AFAS Dome, only one lane towards Ghent and Brussels will remain open during that period.

From 6:00 on Sunday, traffic from the E19 will be routed over the Bypass and the new Merksem slip road will also open. Until 15:00, the connection from the A12 from the Netherlands to the ring road towards Ghent and Brussels will be closed, with traffic diverted via the Kleine Bareel junction.

Fewer lanes will again be available near the AFAS Dome while that closure is in place.

From 15:00 on Sunday, the new route is expected to be fully operational. The 3.5-kilometre stretch runs from the Antwerpen-Noord interchange to the AFAS Dome, where traffic will temporarily rejoin the existing ring road.

Project developer Lantis has advised road users to avoid the area during the changeover if possible.

With this opening, three of the four sections of the Bypass will be in use. The remaining section, heading towards Ghent and Brussels as far as the Antwerpen-Oost interchange, is due to open in 2027.

Demolition of the old motorway between Antwerpen-Noord and Groenendaallaan will begin immediately after the opening.

The viaduct above Groenendaallaan will be demolished over the weekends of 11 to 14 December, 8 to 11 January and 15 to 18 January, causing further traffic disruption.