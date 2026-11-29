Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow warning for slippery conditions on Sunday, mainly affecting the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg from 07:00 to 14:00.

The risk is lower in Namur and Limburg, where only a few localised areas are expected to be affected.

A band of precipitation is set to reach Belgium from the west overnight and on Sunday morning.

In the east of the country, freezing rain falling on partially frozen ground could make roads temporarily slippery, the institute said in an updated warning issued a few hours after its initial alert.

Belgium also recorded its lowest temperature of the year on Friday, when the mercury dropped to -4.9°C in Uccle. It was the coldest November temperature recorded in the capital since 24 November 1998, when the temperature fell to -7.4°C.

The sharp drop follows an exceptionally warm summer in 2026, which was the hottest ever recorded in Belgium. The average temperature that summer reached 20.3°C, more than 2°C above the seasonal norm of 17.9°C.

Related News