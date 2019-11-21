No evidence found to confirm reported kidnapping attempts in Brussels

The Montgomery police have no evidence to confirm or connect reports of kidnappings. Credit: Air Reserve Personnel Centre.

The Montgomery police released a statement on Wednesday reassuring local residents that there is no evidence to confirm or connect reported child abduction and kidnapping attempts in Brussels.

“Nothing enables us to confirm these abduction attempts nor to identify a single element common to them,” the statement explained.

On this basis there is “no need to warn or unnecessarily worry children” about kidnapping and child abduction, the police explain.

Nevertheless, the local police ask adults to remind children of the basic things that they should do if accosted by a stranger; such as to refuse their company or shout out if in need of help, to stay in groups when possible and to know the phone number of a parent or guardian by heart.

Related News:

Several kidnapping and child abduction attempts were reported in Brussels in October.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times