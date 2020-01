The German car parts supplier, Webasto, announced late on Tuesday afternoon it would temporarily be closing its headquarters in Bavaria, where four employees have contracted the new coronavirus.

Based in Stockdorf in the Starnberg district located in the south of Germany, Webasto’s doors will not be re-opened until Sunday, the firm indicated.

Employees at company headquarters were urged not to travel in Germany or abroad.

Three further cases of infection by the new coronavirus have been detected in Bavaria, where a first case was identified on Tuesday morning, the Bavarian health minister announced.

“These patients are also employees of the firm, where the first person to be affected works,” the minister states in a press release, adding that 40 more employees at the company had been identified as having been in “close contact” with the first to fall ill. They will undergo tests on Wednesday.

The Brussels Times