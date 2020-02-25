 
Man brought before court over Facebook threats against Michel Lelièvre
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
    Man brought before court over Facebook threats against Michel Lelièvre

    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    Michel Lelièvre, an accomplice of serial child rapist and killer Marc Dutroux. © Belga

    A man who created a Facebook group to encourage threats and violent acts against the accomplice of infamous paedophile Marc Dutroux will be brought before justice.

    The man, a 32-year-old identified as A.V., will appear before a judge and will be questioned on potential charges of threats, harassment and of provoking others to commit crimes or misdemeanours.

    The man presented himself to the police following the announcement that an investigation had been launched into threats and attacks made against Michel Lelièvre, the sidekick of Dutroux who was conditionally freed from prison last year.

    He reportedly does not deny being the creator of the Facebook group which gathered up to 700 members, and was also known to police services for illegal arms-bearing and speeding, BX1 reports.

    “After an initial questioning, he was referred to the correctional court before which he will appear on 3 April, in a sped-up procedure,” Denis Goeman, spokesperson for Brussels’ public prosecutor’s office told the outlet.

    The creation of the Facebook group came as a wave of indignation swept through Belgium upon news that courts were approving a request to conditionally release Lelièvre.

    Weeks after his effective release, Lelièvre was jumped on and physically attacked just outside his home in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht, in an assault which took place in broad daylight.

    The police investigation into the attack is still ongoing, according to a Goeman.

    Lelièvre, now 48, was released after serving 23 out of his 25-year prison sentence for his involvement with Dutroux, who kidnapped and repeatedly raped and tortured six girls aged 6 to 18 in the mid-90s.

    Lelièvre himself was found guilty of torturing and imprisoning four girls between 1995 and 1996, two of whom died.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

