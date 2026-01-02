Police shot armed man dead in Brussels over New Year

According to Het Nieuwsblad, at around 3 am on 1 January, police were called to reports of domestic violence in an apartment building on Boulevard Sylvain Dupuis.

When police arrived, the suspect allegedly emerged from his apartment and pointed a firearm at officers in the building’s entrance hall. They reportedly fired their firearms and shot the man to neutralise him, but fatally struck him.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office has opened a judicial investigation into the incident, which will examine, among other things, whether the officers fired in legitimate defence. The Committee P has also opened an investigation, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

