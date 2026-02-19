Investigation launched after 'suspicious' newborn death at Brussels hospital

Credit: Hatim Kaghat/Belga.

Brussels authorities have launched a judicial investigation following the death of a newborn at UZ Brussel hospital on 24 January, which is being treated as suspicious.

The baby boy, born prematurely via caesarean section on 23 January at AZ Jan Portaels hospital in Vilvoorde, required respiratory support.

As the necessary equipment was reportedly unavailable in Vilvoorde, he was transferred to UZ Brussel in Jette.

At UZ Brussel, an umbilical catheter was inserted to enable blood sampling. During the procedure, two substances were allegedly switched: one intended to clean the catheter and another for disinfecting the navel area.

This error reportedly led to the administration of ethanol to the infant, causing acute liver failure and his subsequent death.

According to the parents, interviewed by Het Laatste Nieuws, the hospital admitted the mistake and informed the police.

UZ Brussel stated it had provided the parents with a possible explanation for the incident.

The hospital is cooperating fully with the investigation and conducting its own internal inquiry. It declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

On 24 January, police were alerted to the suspicious death. Spokesperson for the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, Laura Demullier, confirmed the case is being treated as suspicious. A judge has been appointed to oversee investigative measures.

The prosecutor’s office and hospital emphasised respecting the privacy of the family and announced no further comments would be made.

