Evening electricity prices in Belgium soar amid heatwave

A digital electricity meter. Credit: Belga

Soaring demand pushed electricity prices to their highest level in years on Tuesday evening, putting pressure on suppliers.

Wholesale electricity prices climbed to €658.09 per megawatt-hour, the highest level recorded since December 2022.

The spike is being driven by increased demand for cooling and air conditioning across the country and other neighbouring countries.

Although solar panels provide much of the electricity needed during the day, production drops sharply after sunset, just as households and businesses continue to rely on air conditioning to keep cool.

With wind generation also remaining limited, gas-fired power stations have been called upon to meet evening demand, pushing prices higher.

Electricity prices have risen across much of western Europe, although the increase has been less pronounced in France, where the country's extensive nuclear fleet continues to provide large amounts of power.

France is exporting electricity to Belgium, but transmission links between the two countries are already operating at full capacity, limiting the amount of additional power that can be imported.

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