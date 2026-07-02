Ommegang transports Brussels back to Renaissance

Credit: Ommegang

One of Brussels' best-loved spectacles, Ommegang, has returned to the city's streets this week, with fanfare, jousting and a procession of around 1,400 participants.

The UNESCO-recognised Ommegang celebrations recount the story of the arrival of Emperor Charles V's son in Brussels in 1579, harking back to a time when the city was among the wealthiest in the world.

Charles V ruled over much of Europe at that time and chose Brussels as his main residence, which made the city thrive in the diplomatic, cultural and artistic domains.

The arrival of his son in Brussels marked the first tentative steps towards the construction of a united Europe, as the city became the capital for 500 million Europeans.

As every year, the centuries-old celebrations feature two main shows and a parade in the centre of Brussels. The first was on Wednesday, 1 July, and the second is on Friday, 3 July, this year.

The musical procession sees around 1,400 participants donning period costumes make their way to the Grand Place, where an open-air play recounts the events of that time. Among the participants are some 180 representatives of the aristocracy and nearly 50 folklore associations from all over Belgium.

Horse-drawn processions, marching bands and fanfares, as well as Belgium's well-known giant puppet figures, round off the event.

Aside from the main shows, the crossbow-shooting competitions, jousting tournaments and Renaissance village will also return to Sablon. Visitors can explore arts and crafts and market stalls and be transported back in time.

All of the events are free, apart from the main show in the Grand Place, where ticket prices start at €59.

A bilingual programme (French-Dutch) will be on sale on the evening of the performances for €5.

Access is via the various streets indicated on the admission tickets.

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