Wallonia braces for thunderstorms with Brussels potentially affected

Illustrative image of rainfall in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Patches of cloud will alternate with sunny spells, which will become more widespread by late afternoon on Thursday afternoon.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) announced its latest weather forecast in its midday bulletin on Thursday.

Showers will mainly affect the south-eastern half of the country and may be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusts of wind of up to 70 km/h or slightly more.

Brussels is forecast to be passed by the cloud movement, potentially having the chance for its own showers at around 16:00, possible before.

At the same time, the maximum temperatures will range from 23°C to 24°C by the coast up to 33°C in the east.

While the rest of the week is expected to have relatively mild weather, very high temperatures are likely to return on Monday with highs of 35°C and thunderstorms during the night.

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