 
Drivers’ interests group calls for better coordination of Low Emission Zones
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
Latest News:
Drivers’ interests group calls for better coordination of...
Boris Johnson is ‘dangerous and unfit for office,’...
Albert Heijn stops asking staff for photos in...
What changes on 1 December in Belgium?...
Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Drivers’ interests group calls for better coordination of Low Emission Zones
    Boris Johnson is ‘dangerous and unfit for office,’ says Scottish National Party leader
    Albert Heijn stops asking staff for photos in their underwear in clothing-size app
    What changes on 1 December in Belgium?
    Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday night
    MEPs give green light to von der Leyen’s European Commission
    The hidden cost of Belgium’s Royals
    Convicted paedophile (46) caught again with computer full of child pornography in Antwerp
    Belgium risks electricity shortages in the event of a winter cold snap
    If your cat goes outside it could be violating European law
    Beveren tunnel on Antwerp ring road closed all day Wednesday
    STIB to file complaint against two ‘metro surfers’ after video appears on YouTube
    Parc du Cinquantenaire bans car parking from January 2020
    Calls made to ban CBD stores near schools
    Wig-wearing man wanted by police after two kidnapping attempts in East Flanders
    EU calls for return of children of foreign terrorist fighters being held in north-east Syria
    Two suspected terrorists arrested in the Netherlands
    Brussels schools to re-distribute surplus solar energy among local residents
    Wallonia to increase rewards for garbage-free communes
    Antwerp police are selling 1,200 kg of used copper bullet casings
    View more

    Drivers’ interests group calls for better coordination of Low Emission Zones

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Fewer drivers are violating the ban on polluting vehicles in the Low Emissions Zone in Brussels. Credit: ©Belga/Thierry Roge

    A new platform promoting drivers interests has raised concerns over the increased number of Low Emission Zones (LEZ) in Belgium, asking for greater standardisation of the areas.

    Freesponsible, a new lobby platform promoting motorists’ interests,  is calling for standardised regulations and for car parks to be made available on the outskirts of towns with free park-and-ride services.

    Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent, Mechelen and Willebroek have already introduced or plan to introduce such low emission zones. In Wallonia, Namur and Eupen will serve as test-sites before LEZs are extended to cover the whole Region in 2030.

    “Freesponsible reiterates once again that the uncoordinated and haphazard introduction of low-emission zones does not get results but victimises for real,” the association emphasised.

    Related News

    Freesponsible is inviting all the authorities concerned to reach a consensus on regulatory standardisation so that authorised cars in the various zones have the same leeway and that car drivers are not taken by surprise by regulations of which they are unaware.

    “Freesponsible also takes the view that the different authorities ought to plan for exemptions for residents of the towns in question, while also planning exemptions for older and custom vehicles. Furthermore, we also call for corrective measures to be taken in order to help drivers – unable to drive their cars in their own towns – by means of subsidies to seek alternatives. Amsterdam town council is already doing this for those having to sell their vehicles, following the establishment of the low emission zone there,” the platform stated.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job