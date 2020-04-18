‘Going to buy flowers is not an essential journey,’ says STIB

The Brussels public transport company STIB has reminded people that their services should only be used for essential journeys as long as the measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) are in place.

As do-it-yourself shops and nurseries have been allowed to reopen their doors from Saturday, and a sunny weekend has been forecast, STIB reminded its clients that buses, trams or metros should only be used for essential journeys, such as going to the supermarket, or the doctor’s office, or for people who have no alternative.

To be able to guarantee social distancing, people who are not making essential journeys should refrain from taking the bus, tram or metro to make sure that people who really need them can safely use them.

STIB has already adapted its offer to safely accommodate as many people as possible during the pandemic, and give everyone the opportunity to move around while respecting the rules, several times. Additionally, it placed seat stickers in its vehicles to indicate safe social distance. However, “all these efforts will lead nowhere if access to public transport is not reserved for necessary journeys,” the company said in a press release.

During the Easter weekend, for example, STIB registered an increase of 10% to 15% in its number of travellers, “while the majority of people did not have to move for professional reasons,” the company added.

With a new weekend coming up and with the reopening of DIY stores and nurseries, STIB fears that the number of unnecessary journeys by public transport will once again increase.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times