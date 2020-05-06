Brussels to resume collection of parking fees in May

Public agents will resume enforcement of parking fees in Brussels in mid-May, almost two months after they were suspended due the coronavirus lockdown.

The cabinet of regional mobility minister, Elke Van Den Brandt, said that authorities will begin collecting public parking fees again from 18 May, BX1 reports.

Regional mobility authorities had decided to suspend the collection of fees for parking in public areas in Brussels on 19 March as the lockdown forced people to remain at home.

During the lockdown, the police continued monitoring streets to report parking violations but did not enforce the regular fees.

While the suspension of the fees was initially meant to last for a few weeks until the start of April, they were pushed back when the lockdown was prolonged.

The move comes as authorities in Brussels prepare for a return to regular activities, with some non-essential industries returning to work this week.

In an attempt to regulate the flow of traffic as activities pick back up, mobility officials in Brussels are making a big push to cut down on vehicle traffic and on the use of public transport.

Last week, the creation of dozens of additional kilometres of cycle paths in some of Brussels’ main and busiest roads was announced, with authorities urging citizens to swap their cars for bicycles.

