Garbage collection in Brussels back to normal from Monday

The Brussels garbage collection service, Bruxelles-Propreté, has not been collecting all waste separately in several Brussels’ municipalities since last week.

From Monday 11 May, the collection will be back to normal, according to Bruxelles-Propreté spokesperson Etienne Cornesse.

The garbage collection in Brussels has been disrupted several times during the measures, mainly due to a shortage of staff. The last time when the white, yellow and blue bags were not collected separately in several municipalities.

“All blue and yellow bags will be collected separately again, in all Brussels municipalities,” Cornesse told The Brussels Times “These bags will be taken to the sorting centre for recycling,” he added.

The collection can resume as usual because of an adjustment in the working hours of the collection teams, Cornesse said. However, it could be possible that the collection of white bags will sometimes happen in the afternoon instead of the morning, he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times