Coronavirus: Brussels infection average rises by 13%...

The number of coronavirus infections in Brussels is rising in similar proportion to country-wide figures, according to the latest update by health institute Sciensano.

Figures by Sciensano on Wednesday showed that the average of new daily infections in Brussels during the first week of September was of 132.3 cases.

The number represents a hike of 13% in comparison with the past seven day period and keeps the capital region’s incidence rate (number of new weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants) at 57.7, still above the alarming threshold of 50/100,000.

At a local level, 16 of the 19 municipalities in Brussels are still registering incidence rates above the alarm threshold, with only the east-lying Watermael-Boitsfort (48), Woluwe-Saint-Pierre (48) and Auderghem (41) still just below it.

The hardest-hit municipalities in Brussels in terms of the incidence rate are Saint-Josse (109) and Molenbeek (108), which are among the poorest and more densely populated municipalities in Brussels, followed closely by Berchem-Saint-Agathe (107) and Evere (105).

As of the latest figures on 6 September, there are a total of 96 people hospitalised for coronavirus in Brussels, compared to around 70 patients two days prior.

Out of the number of hospitalised patients in Brussels, 23 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), a figure which on 6 September remained stable compared to those reported for the previous days.

The rise in new infections in Brussels coincides with a steady climb of the average number of new infections at a national level, which on Wednesday broke the 500-mark.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times