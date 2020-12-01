   
Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost local businesses
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Let It Snow...
Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost...
Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January...
Police shut down sex party with 25 attendees...
Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Let It Snow
    Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost local businesses
    Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January
    Police shut down sex party with 25 attendees in Brussels
    Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy
    Belgium flips to Europe’s 9th lowest Coronavirus infection rate
    Coronavirus: 900 patients in intensive care as Belgium’s figures continue to drop
    ‘A frosty sunrise’ as first snow falls on Belgium
    Belgium’s Covid Christmas rules: Only one guest can use the toilet
    ‘No signals’ that reopening Belgian shops will not happen safely
    Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday
    Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow
    Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high
    Most Brussels museums ready for reopening
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium can celebrate Coronavirus Christmas
    Brussels to limit access, ban eating and smoking in Grand-Place
    Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021
    ‘Once and for all’: sex work in Brussels remains forbidden
    Multinationals to blame for child labour in cocoa sector, report says
    No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet, says Van Gucht
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost local businesses

    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    © Belga

    The Brussels-Capital Region has launched an online shopping platform aiming to give a boost to local and independently-owned shops at the approach of the holiday shopping season.

    Through the new mymarket.brussels platform, regional officials are seeking to give more exposure to small and local business as many struggle to keep up with online sales giants or better-known international retail chains as the country dips in and out of lockdown.

    As Belgians lean increasingly into consumer-heavy operations like Black Friday, platforms like Bol.com, Amazon and multinational retailers have reported record sales and some have even been forced to cut back their aggressive sales operations as they overwhelm delivery services.

    Representatives of the retail sector have also warned that a decision to keep shops in Belgium closed has hurt local businesses, triggering an exodus of Belgian consumers towards neighbouring countries like the Netherlands, where shops have remained open.

    Related News:

     

    Doubling as an online shopping site, the platform seeks to counter the economic fallout of government restrictions on local shows, helping businesses to launch or further develop an online presence during the vital end-of-year shopping period.

    From organic culinary, beauty and self-care products to homeware, fashion and entertainment, the directory pulls together a range of local, family-owned and independent businesses set up throughout the 19 municipalities of the capital region.

    “The recent sanitary crisis and the temporary closure of many physical shops have shown that the digital transition is, now more than ever, a necessity,” according to the website.

    Business owners also have the option to sign up their own shops and begin selling their products and making themselves better known through the platform, whose stated aim is also to help shop owners reach customers from all corners of the capital.

    “Like this, a toy shop in Uccle can now bring joy to a family in Schaerbeek who only rarely comes to southern Brussels.”

    The regional shopping service also offers an “eco-responsible” delivery service, with couriers with cargo bikes hired to bring consumers’ their goods, even in the city’s pedestrian areas.

    The platform’s launch comes after federal and regional leaders yielded to calls from the trade sector, allowing all non-essential shops to reopen on Tuesday, just weeks ahead of Christmas.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times