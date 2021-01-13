   
‘Totally unacceptable’: Minister condemns riots in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
Latest News:
‘Totally unacceptable’: Minister condemns riots in Brussels...
Brussels police station set on fire during protest...
Caregivers exposed to Covid-19 will be vaccinated as...
Brussels: 500 protest death of Ibrahima (23) after...
Phase 3 clinical trials start on Johnson &...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    ‘Totally unacceptable’: Minister condemns riots in Brussels
    Brussels police station set on fire during protest after death of Ibrahima (23)
    Caregivers exposed to Covid-19 will be vaccinated as a priority
    Brussels: 500 protest death of Ibrahima (23) after arrest
    Phase 3 clinical trials start on Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ghent next week
    Belgium to start administering Moderna vaccine on Monday
    Johnson & Johnson could apply for EMA approval in February
    Ryanair demands Belgium reduce taxes to protect tourism
    Flanders launches ‘vaccination counter’ to follow vaccine rollout
    EU auditors on 5G: Economic potential and security risks
    US Congress begins debate on Trump indictment
    More snow expected in the coming days in Belgium
    Flanders will send out personal invitations for vaccinations from next month
    Flanders starts rapid testing in essential businesses
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Begins Damage Control
    Brussels extends curfew to 1 March
    Flanders will vaccinate everyone before the summer
    Belgium’s new extension is a ‘worst-case scenario’, says Minister
    Expats disproportionally hit by Belgium’s Covid-19 testing policy, data shows
    Closing borders would be ‘sensible measure’, expert says
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Totally unacceptable’: Minister condemns riots in Brussels

    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The destruction in Brussels during the riots that broke out on Wednesday after a protest following the death of Ibrahima B. (23) after his arrest is “totally unacceptable,” according to Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    While about 500 people initially demonstrated peacefully, some commotion broke out around 4:00 and people started throwing stones at the police. Later in the evening, a police station was even set on fire in Schaerbeek.

    “This is, of course, totally unacceptable,” she told VRT NWS on Wednesday evening. “Vandalism, arson, throwing stones at the police. Totally unheard of.”

    Verlinden stressed that details about the ongoing investigation could not be given, but that “everything will be done to see if anything went wrong during the intervention, but there is no indication of that to date.”

    Related News:

     

    On Saturday 9 January around 7:00 PM, Ibrahima fled away from a coronavirus check on the Place du Nord.

    According to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, the police intercepted him and took him to the police station for questioning.

    Upon arrival at the station, Ibrahima lost consciousness and the present police officers called the emergency services to take him to the hospital, where he died at 8:22 PM.

    Since then, police oversight body Committee P has opened an investigation into involuntary manslaughter.

    “We will follow that up and, if necessary, take the necessary steps to also condemn misconduct by the police,” Verlinden said. “But today, there is no reason to do so, and therefore there is certainly no reason for this kind of violence.”

    She stressed that training and instructions are provided for officers who have to deal with “these kinds of medical situations and interventions.”

    “We are going to see if everything was done correctly here, but I have no indication that it would not be,” Verlinden added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times