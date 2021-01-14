Over 100 arrests at Brussels riots after death of Ibrahima (23)
Thursday, 14 January 2021
Credit: Belga
116 people were arrested during the riots that broke out after the demonstration on Wednesday for the death of Ibrahima Barrie (23) after his arrest by the Brussels North police.
It concerned 112 administrative arrests, 30 of which were minors, and four judicial arrests, according to the Brussels North police zone (Schaerbeek/Evere/Sint-Joost-ten-Node).
Late on Wednesday night, Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne already tweeted that “more than 100 people” had been arrested, adding that “under no circumstances can we accept what happened [Wednesday] in Schaerbeek.”
Onder geen enkel beding kunnen we aanvaarden wat er vandaag in Schaarbeek gebeurde. Onderzoeken zijn volop bezig. Meer dan 100 mensen zijn gearresteerd. Relschoppers zullen niet vrijuit gaan.
He added that investigations had been opened, and that “rioters will not go unpunished.”
Approximately 500 people gathered at the Brussels North police station on Wednesday afternoon to demand clarity about the death of Ibrahima Barrie, who died about an hour after being arrested last weekend.