Brussels to host healthcare work fair for job seekers

A healthcare employment day for job seekers will take place on 12 November in Brussels.

The initiative is organised by Actiris, the Cité des Métiers, and GIBBIS, the federation of public and private care institutions in the region.

The event, held at the Astro Tower in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, aims to introduce job seekers to careers in health care.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet industry experts, training providers, and support organisations offering guidance in French and Dutch.

The afternoon session is open to all without registration, targeting particularly young people, recent graduates, and individuals seeking career changes.

This initiative is linked to the ongoing unemployment benefit reforms, with Actiris focusing on helping job seekers find new employment, especially those likely to be affected by the changes.

So far, 700 job seekers from Brussels have already signed up to participate in the event.

