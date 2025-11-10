Teachers' rally: Tensions between protestors and police in Brussels

Image taken during an action organised by a delegation of teachers on the occasion of the education strike day, in Brussels, on Monday 10 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The police reportedly charged at protesters at the end of a teachers' rally in Brussels on Monday.

The gathering denouncing the Federal Government's austerity measures was previously authorised to be held at Surlet de Chokier Square between 9:00 and 11:00.

Unplanned, the crowd marched between Madou and Botanique before returning to the square, causing traffic disruptions.

At 11:00, police notified the organisers, the united trade union front, that the square needed to be vacated.

However, the organisers were in a meeting with Education Minister Valérie Glatigny and did not relay the message to those still protesting by 11:30.

As protesters began to leave, police formed a line and pushed them towards Madou Square. A second intervention followed, during which a group of participants was encircled.

A police officer present stated the action was due to "unauthorised traffic obstruction" and the protesters’ failure to leave by the deadline set for 11:00.

Protesters said no warnings or instructions were issued before the police reportedly charged at them.

Some dozen participants, including young people, teachers, and trade unionists, were asked to present identification. "I didn’t understand," said one teacher. "We were leaving when suddenly the police charged. I was with students. I’m still in shock."

After the rally, a small group formed a march and blocked traffic, according to a spokesperson for the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone, Ilse Van de Keere. Upon their return to the square, police identified the individuals, who were then permitted to leave. No arrests were made.

