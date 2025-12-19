13 people arrested during Brussels farmers' protest

Police officer stands near a fire in the middle of Beliard street during a farmers' protest on 18 December 2025. Credit: Belga/Timon Ramboer

A total of 13 people were arrested on Thursday during the farmers' protest in Brussels, according to a statement by local police on Friday.

Over 7,000 farmers and around 1,000 tractors took to the streets of Brussels on Thursday to denounce the impact of the EU's agriculture policy and the trade deal with the South American bloc Mercosur, which European farmers say creates unfair competition.

While the official demonstration began on Thursday near Brussels North Station, multiple tractors were already present in the European quarter in the morning.

The official protest was dispersed on the Brussels small ring road in the early afternoon, although several farmers reportedly continued heading to Place du Luxembourg.

During the day, clashes broke out between the authorities and protesters around Place du Luxembourg in Brussels, where a fire was started, and potatoes, beets and small explosives were thrown in the area and reportedly at police officers. One man was seriously injured.

The police used water cannons and tear gas on Thursday in an attempt to restore order. The water cannon was used on Thursday morning after several tractor drivers attempted to break through the police blockade.

On Friday morning, local police announced in a statement that seven judicial and six administrative arrests were made during the protest, which they described as a "turbulent" one.

The police noted that four officers were injured and that police equipment was damaged, including dozens of destroyed gas masks and a police helmet.

They added that uniforms, shields and helmets were defaced during the protest, while a service vehicle was damaged after being hit by a tractor.

They further noted additional material damage in the capital as a result of the events of Thursday, including torn down road signs, broken windows, and damage to roads and objects set on fire, mainly on Place du Luxembourg.

Related News