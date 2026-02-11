Brussels traffic to be disrupted by two demonstrations on Thursday

Illustrative image of traffic jam in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Two demonstrations will disrupt traffic across Brussels on Thursday, warned the Brussels Capital/Ixelles police zone on Wednesday. Drivers are advised not to use their cars within the capital if possible.

The first demonstration is expected to impact traffic between 09:00 and 15:00. It is part of a trade union front action against a series of austerity measures by the Federal Government, which affect pension schemes and wages, among other things.

The unions are set to gather in front of the National Bank at Boulevard de Berlaimont around 10:30. They are expected to then head towards Rue du Commerce.

Disruptions due to the union action are expected around Pachéco, Jardin Botanique, Boulevard Bischoffsheim, Madou, Avenue des Arts, and Rue Joseph II.

The second demonstration is expected to cause disruptions between 9:30 and 14:00. It was announced by the trade union representing the Brussels Fire Brigade, CGSP-ACOD, which is calling for improved working conditions and more resources for emergency services.

The demonstrators are expected to gather at the fire station on Avenue de l’Héliport on Thursday morning. Around 10:00, they are expected to march towards Rue du Lombard.

The local police warned that the second demonstration will cause disruptions around Rue du Frontispice, Rue de l'Harmonie, Chaussée d’Anvers, Jardin Botanique, Pachéco, Boulevard de Berlaimont, Boulevard de l'Impératrice, Rue de l’Infante Isabella, Putterie, Rue Duquesnoy, and Place Saint-Jean.

Disruptions to rubbish collection

The rubbish bag collection services may also be disrupted by the demonstrations on Thursday, according to the regional waste management agency, Bruxelles-Propreté.

Nonetheless, residents are advised to put their rubbish out as normal, as a catch-up collection round will be organised on Friday.

Other waste management services, such as bulky waste collections and recycling parks (Recyparks), might also be affected by the demonstrations, although the extent of these disruptions is currently unclear.

