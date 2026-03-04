Brussels University Hospital acquires surgical robots

UZ Brussels. Credit: Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

The Brussels University Hospital (UZ Brussel) has acquired two state-of-the-art robotic systems, becoming the only hospital in the Capital Region and in the Wallonia Region to possess these technologies, it stated in a press release on Wednesday.

The acquisition of Da Vinci DV5 and the Da Vinci Single Port robots allows the hospital to expand its surgical activities in urology, gynaecology, and cardiology. The UZ Brussel also plans to develop its activities in other specialities such as thoracic, digestive, and ENT surgery.

The hospital has decided to transform part of its operating suite to create a space dedicated to robot-assisted surgery after acquiring this technology.

"We want to offer cutting-edge care to our patients but also reinvent a dynamic space dedicated to robot-assisted surgery for our operating room teams," said Dr Thierry Quackels, Director of Robot-Assisted Surgery at the UZ Brussel.

New technology will benefit patients by reducing the number of incisions, post-operative pain, and enabling faster recovery, thus shortening hospital stays. The risks of haemorrhage and infection would also be reduced.

The UZ Brussel aims to establish itself as a future training centre where surgeons can develop their expertise using Europe's most advanced technologies. The robots are also designed to progressively integrate artificial intelligence.

