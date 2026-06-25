Brussels gives out water to homeless people during heatwave

Illustration of Bruciteam volunteers. Credit: City of Brussels

The City of Brussels, its Bruciteam, the police and the outreach workers from the homeless support organisation Samusocial are joining forces to look after vulnerable homeless people in Brussels during the heatwave.

Together, they are distributing water and handing out a map of drinking fountains. This was announced on Thursday by the Brussels prevention service Bruciteam and the Brussels police’s homeless team, Team Herscham.

The plan has been in place since Monday, says Maude Glorieux of Bruciteam. “Bruciteam works all year round to support homeless people,” she explains.

“But during this heatwave, we’re stepping up our efforts. For example, we’re helping them find their way to public drinking fountains or to shade in Brussels’ green spaces. During our daily rounds, we also remind homeless people to drink plenty of water and hand out water ourselves.”

The heatwave plan for the homeless is coordinated by Bruciteam, with the help of Samusocial, Team Herscham and the City of Brussels itself. “This means we’re not only active in the city centre, but also beyond it. We also work closely with ‘street nurses’ and the STIB's Cluedo team,” says Glorieux.

According to Mayor Philippe Close (PS), it is important, “during heatwaves such as this one, which will occur with increasing frequency”, to prioritise helping those who need it most.

“Proximity and prevention play an essential role in stopping vulnerable situations from escalating into emergencies. This situation also reminds us that climate change is a reality that is already having tangible consequences for our daily lives.”

Close also stated that the city must continue to focus on a structural solution to urban heat. “More green spaces, more cooling areas, and homes and public spaces that are better adapted.”

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