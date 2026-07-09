'It's a shame': One of the capital's favourite guinguettes forced to close due to vandalism

Guinguette Vincent. Credit: Guinguettes Barc

One of Brussels' seasonal park guinguettes will not be welcoming visitors this summer after repeated acts of vandalism forced it to close.

In a statement published on social media, Guinguettes Barc announced that Guinguette Vincent, located in Bon Pasteur Park in Evere, will not reopen this season. "Following several repeated acts of vandalism at the site, we have decided not to continue operating at this location," the company said.

Cable theft and repeated damage

Speaking to BX1, Guinguettes Barc manager François de Villers said the problems mainly concerned the area surrounding the site. "These are acts of damage around the site, including cable thefts that affect the operation of the guinguette," he said.

According to him, the repeated incidents led Brussels Environment to decide not to reopen the venue this season. De Villers also expressed his disappointment over the situation. "It's a shame. It's unfair that a handful of individuals have undermined the project,” adding that complaints have been filed.

Other guinguettes remain open

While Guinguette Vincent will stay closed this summer, the company has not ruled out reopening the venue in the future if the necessary modifications can be made to the site.

In its statement, Guinguettes Barc thanked "everyone who has visited and supported Guinguette Vincent over the years" and invited people to visit its other guinguettes, which remain open throughout the summer: Maurice in Cinquantenaire Park, Émile in Duden Park, André in Laeken Park, Fabiola in King Baudouin Park and Henri in Georges-Henri Park.

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