Brussels PS leader files complaint over racism and death threats

PS's Jamal Ikazban pictured during a special commission of the Brussels Region Parliament. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Jamal Ikazban, a Brussels MP and leader of the Socialist Party group in the Brussels Parliament, has reported a death threat and racist abuse to the public prosecutor.

In a post on Facebook on Monday evening, Ikazban said he had referred the matter to the Brussels Public Prosecutor following racist remarks and threats made against him.

He said the case had been taken up immediately by the authorities, thanked them for their swift response, and confirmed that a formal complaint had been filed.

Police services have already started their investigation, he added.

Ikazban said he wanted to answer hatred through justice and the rule of law, and not through any further escalation.

Speaking to La Capitale, the socialist politician referred to messages written by an internet user living in the Île-de-France region, as well as explicit death threats contained in another message.

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