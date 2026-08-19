Firefighter who died in Brussels gas explosion to receive state funeral

Emergency services pictured on the site of the explosion at the Treurenberg in the city center of Brussels, Friday 14 August 2026. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Olivier Francotte, the firefighter who died during the gas explosion last Friday near Brussels Central Station, will receive a state funeral.

Francotte was involved in an intervention at the Joint Settlement Board (GAR) building on Treurenberg after a contractor struck a low-pressure gas pipe while carrying out work. Two explosions took place, injuring three emergency responders at the scene and killing Francotte.

While visiting the headquarters of the Brussels Fire Brigade on Tuesday to lay a wreath and speak to Francotte's colleagues, Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR) confirmed on Tuesday that Francotte will receive a state funeral on Monday 24 August.

"This tragedy reminds us of a reality that is all too often overlooked: every day, men and women risk their lives to protect ours," Dilliès said. "We owe them our gratitude and respect."

The other emergency responders – one other firefighter and two employees of Sibelga network operator for the distribution of natural gas and electricity in the Brussels-Capital Region – were seriously injured in the explosion. Their lives are no longer in danger, Dilliès confirmed.

Related News