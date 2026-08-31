Traffic resumes on Brussels ring road after accident near the Leonard Tunnel

Illustrative image of a traffic jam. Credit: Belga

Traffic on the Brussels outer ring road has resumed after earlier disruptions due to a car crash near the Leonard Tunnel towards Halle, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre and the Federal Police on Monday.

The collision happened shortly before 14:00 at the entrance to the tunnel, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre and the Federal Police.

A car crashed into the barrier separating the two lanes leading into the tunnel from the two lanes on the surface, according to Peter Bruyninckx from the Flemish Traffic Centre.

The vehicle then collided with a second car, blocking the tunnel completely.

As a result, the Leonard Tunnel was blocked, and traffic was diverted to the surface lanes, causing queues of around 30 minutes.

The Brussels Fire Brigade said two people were injured in the crash and have been taken to hospital.

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