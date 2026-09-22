Brussels City Council remains undecided on Grand Casino concession

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The Brussels City Council has not yet decided on the new concession holder for the Grand Casino, as Belgium’s Council of State suspended the Brussels executive’s decision to award the new concession to ECK, the operator of Napoleon Games.

During a debate on Monday evening, alderwoman for Culture, Housing and Tourism Nawal Ben Hamou (PS) said that the council can not rule out any option at this point.

During the debate, opposition parties accused the city of a lack of transparency and again raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest involving Mayor Philippe Close.

The current concession is set to expire on 31 December.

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Napoleon Games won the contract to use the Grand Casino, the largest of its kind in Belgium, for the next 15 years. The contract was roughly valued at €750 million and should bring in around €10 million every year for the council.

Viage, the gambling company that currently runs the Grand Casino, contested the allocation.

On 31 August, Belgium’s Council of State suspended the Brussels executive’s decision to award the new concession to ECK, the operator of Napoleon Games.

The uncertainty is causing serious concern for the casino’s nearly 300 employees.