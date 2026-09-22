One injured after reported attack in Elsene with 'bladed weapon'

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

A young person was injured on Monday afternoon following an attack with a bladed weapon in the Brussels municipality of Elsene.

“Our officers intervened this afternoon following a brawl on a fenced-off site in Ixelles,” says police spokesperson Linda Camarero-Verde of the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles district.

“It is reported that two young people were attacked at the scene, one of whom was attacked with a bladed weapon. The victim sustained minor injuries to his chin and buttock and was taken to hospital for treatment. His life was not in danger.”

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Both the victim and a witness were taken to the police station to give statements.

“In the interests of the investigation, no further information can be provided at this stage,” Camarero-Verde added.