The family of a minor who was hit and killed by a police car on August 20 have organised a 'White March for Mehdi' to take place on 27 October. Credit: White March for Mehdi/Facebook.

The family of 17-year-old Mehdi Ayoub, who was hit and killed by a police car on 20 August 2019, have organised a ‘White March for Mehdi’.

The white march, intended by the victim’s family as an opportunity to peacefully pay tribute to Mehdi, is set to take place from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on 27 October.

“The purpose of the march is to commemorate my brother and his life. What happened to my brother does not happen every day,” said Mehdi’s brother, Ayoub Bouda, reports Bruzz.

The march will begin at Place De Brouckère before finishing at Mont des Arts, where white balloons will be released at the site of the accident, reports BX1.

“We do not know what happened and we feel lost. We have no experience with justice and lawyers and so on. We need information,” said Bouda.