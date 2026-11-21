The European Union and Indonesia officially signed a trade agreement in Brussels on Saturday to open up their markets, with the deal expected to take effect in early 2027.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, attended the signing ceremony for the agreement, which was negotiated over nearly a decade.

Von der Leyen said it was one of the most ambitious agreements the EU had concluded in Asia. According to Brussels, it could increase EU exports to South-East Asia’s largest economy by almost 40% over the next 15 years.

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Together, the EU and Indonesia represent a market of 730 million people, von der Leyen said. She also thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who she said will visit Brussels on 11 December.

Brussels said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA, and the Investment Protection Agreement would help pave the way for investment in strategic sectors including electric vehicles, electronics and pharmaceuticals.

The EU said the pact would remove tariffs on more than 98% of European exports to Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country. The goods affected include food, agricultural products and industrial items.

Hartarto said about 90% of Indonesian exports to the EU would become tariff-free. He said this should benefit the country’s main exports to the bloc, including palm oil, footwear, textiles and fishery products.

The agreement still needs approval from the European Parliament, while Indonesian authorities must complete their ratification process before it can provisionally enter into force.