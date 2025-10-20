EU ministers agree to end Russian gas imports by end of 2027

EU flags in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

European energy ministers agreed to end imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027 in a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

The proposal, initially presented by the European Commission in spring, aims to reduce dependence on Russian energy and cut financial support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. It is part of the REPowerEU plan introduced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While the EU has significantly reduced its imports of Russian oil, it remains reliant on Moscow for gas supplies.

The agreement establishes a legally binding plan for a phased ban on Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, becoming total by 1 January 2028. This timeline was upheld by ministers.

Under the proposal, all imports of Russian gas will be banned from 1 January 2026, with exceptions for existing contracts. Short-term contracts signed before 17 June 2025 may continue until 17 June 2026, while long-term contracts will be allowed until 1 January 2028.

Denmark’s energy minister Lars Aagaard, whose country holds the rotating Council presidency, said that "an energy-independent Europe is a stronger and safer Europe."

Several ministers highlighted the importance of safeguarding businesses with long-term contracts and addressing potential impacts on the energy market.

Belgium’s energy minister Mathieu Bihet emphasised the need for measures to prevent future manipulation of energy supplies and ensure the regulation is legally robust and compliant with international law.

Hungary and Slovakia opposed the measure, citing concerns over energy supply risks.

The proposal must now be negotiated with the European Parliament for final approval. Parliament committees recently called for faster action, proposing that Russian oil imports end by January 2024 and gas imports by January 2027.

The Danish presidency hopes to conclude negotiations before the end of the year. A qualified majority vote in the Council will be required for the final green light, meaning Hungary and Slovakia cannot block the decision.

