'Don't sacrifice farmers with deal not yet ready' - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron at EU Summit 18 December 2025. Credit: EU

The European Union must not rush to sign a trade agreement with the Mercosur countries that is still incomplete, French President Emmanuel Macron stated at the EU summit in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to travel to Brazil on Saturday to finalise the free trade agreement, which has been under negotiation for over 25 years.

However, she requires approval from EU member states, and the necessary majority is yet to be reached.

France and Italy have called for the signing to be delayed until conditions to protect farmers are met. On Thursday, farmers protested en masse in Brussels against the agreement.

"The agreement is not ready and cannot be signed yet," Macron said. "We cannot jeopardise the coherence of our agriculture, food production, and the safety of our citizens with an incomplete deal."

Macron outlined three key demands from France. These include a safeguard clause as an emergency measure to stabilise markets, a mirror clause requiring Mercosur farmers to adhere to EU food safety standards, and stricter border controls.

Although Macron acknowledged progress from the Commission, he insisted the work is not finished.

On Wednesday evening, EU Member States and the European Parliament reached a deal tightening the safeguard clause, but it has not yet been voted on. The clauses also have not been presented to Mercosur countries.

“Our farmers are already facing significant challenges and deserve respect,” Macron said. “We cannot sacrifice them for an unserious deal.”

He reiterated France’s call to delay the vote and signing. If the EU insists on proceeding before Saturday, France will vote against it.

Germany remains a strong advocate of the Mercosur agreement. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Thursday that Von der Leyen should fly to Brazil on Friday to move forward with the plans.

Related News