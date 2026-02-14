Europe must 'move up a gear,' says von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. Credit: Belga

Europe must take greater responsibility for its own defence instead of relying on decades of US support, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

Von der Leyen stated that Europe’s security has not historically been seen as its primary responsibility but emphasised that this perception has fundamentally shifted. A stronger Europe, she argued, strengthens the transatlantic alliance.

She urged European nations to break free from existing barriers and called for the use of the EU’s mutual defence clause, which commits member states to collectively defend one another in case of aggression.

Von der Leyen also highlighted the crucial importance of closer ties between the European Union and the United Kingdom. She described their futures as “more interconnected than ever” and advocated for collaboration on security, economic matters, and the defence of democratic systems.

Amid current global instability, she stressed the need for Europe and particularly the UK to foster greater unity. Reflecting on the decade since Brexit, she said that advancing an ambitious partnership is in their shared interest.

Related News