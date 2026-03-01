Von der Leyen: Khamenei's death might create instability

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has passed away, sparking hopes for freedom among Iranians but also raising concerns about potential instability in the region, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday.

Von der Leyen stated that she is coordinating with regional partners to ensure stability and protect civilian lives during this critical period.

She has held discussions with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who on Saturday faced Iranian retaliation following attacks by the United States and Israel. Iran also targeted US military bases in Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described Khamenei’s death as a “decisive moment” in Iran’s history, suggesting it could lead to greater freedom for Iranians to shape their future.

On Sunday, the G7 foreign ministers are set to convene, while Kallas has called for a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers at 17:00 following a separate gathering of member state ambassadors earlier in the day.

Von der Leyen announced that the European Commission’s security college will hold a meeting on Monday to address developments.

